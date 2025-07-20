Hello Readers!
We have yet another patch! Below is a short list of changes made:
Fixed some simple stage direction shortcomings.
Fixed several misspellings and grammatical errors.
Added smoother blinking animations.
We’re currently working on some other big changes, so stay tuned!
Please consider following us via social media!
Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/vnstudiorally.bsky.social
Discord: https://discord.gg/2YJ4bqvHRy
Tumblr: https://www.tumblr.com/vnstudiorally
Patch v1.03
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update