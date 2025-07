Hello Readers!We have yet another patch! Below is a short list of changes made:Fixed some simple stage direction shortcomings.Fixed several misspellings and grammatical errors.Added smoother blinking animations.We’re currently working on some other big changes, so stay tuned!Please consider following us via social media!Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/vnstudiorally.bsky.social Discord: https://discord.gg/2YJ4bqvHRy Tumblr: https://www.tumblr.com/vnstudiorally