20 July 2025 Build 19293511 Edited 20 July 2025 – 21:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Readers!

We have yet another patch! Below is a short list of changes made:

Fixed some simple stage direction shortcomings.
Fixed several misspellings and grammatical errors.
Added smoother blinking animations.

We’re currently working on some other big changes, so stay tuned!

Please consider following us via social media!

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/vnstudiorally.bsky.social

Discord: https://discord.gg/2YJ4bqvHRy

Tumblr: https://www.tumblr.com/vnstudiorally

