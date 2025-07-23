Hi everyone,

We're back with a fresh update for Successor! With a brand-new hero, new region event feature, and some shiny new trophies to collect, it's the perfect time to jump back in and continue your conquest.

Thank you for all the feedback via Discord and here on the forums; please keep it coming. If you're having a good time with Successor, consider leaving a Steam review; it helps new players discover the game, and we enjoy reading your feedback.

Sale Alert!

Successor is now 20% off during the Steam Summer Sale!

New Hero

A resilient support hero who excels at keeping the team alive with minor healing and superior crowd control. She performs best against poison-wielding enemies like the Dregg, spiders, and dragonflies, but is less effective against heavy-hitting physical foes.

Wields a Mace

Light Armor

Skills

Garden of Vines – Summons a field of blooming vines that heal allies every other second and root nearby enemies.

Wild Critter – Calls a random critter ally to fight alongside the Druid.

Child of Gaia – Gains bonus damage and armor when standing on foliage tiles.

New Side Quests

Life Among the Dead – Unlocks the Druid

The Warden's Gift – Unlocks the Vest of Thorns

New Gear

Mace of Entanglement – Grants one of the Druid's signature abilities

Trinket: Bed of Flowers - Plant flowers in an area that heals every other second & cures poison.

Armor: Vest of Thorns - Provides armor & returns damage to attacker & gives two Bramble Plants at the start of each battle.

New Pickup: Spirit Vessel

A new pickup in forest biomes. Summons a Spirit Animal ally to aid you in battle.

New Trophies (Testing Phase)

You can now earn decorative trophies for your Lord's desk by defeating Faction Rulers in Adventure Mode.

Duncan’s Iron Visage

Lockshank’s Skullhelm

Darkmoon Beakmask

Region Events (Testing Phase)

Introducing the first version of Region Events — a new system that adds dynamic twists as you explore.

Every time you move on a region map, there's a growing chance an Event Card will trigger, affecting your party or upcoming battles.

Region Events:

Reinforcements – Battles in an area become harder.

Abundance – Provides bonus resources.

Venerated – Morale boost for the party

Farmer's Anvil – +2 damage to the party

Spider Infestation – Neutral spider ambush in the next battle.

Roaming Bandits – Bandit ambush in the next battle.

Overgrown – Brambles and flowers in battle

These events aim to make each run more dynamic and urgent. You're in hostile territory, after all, the enemy isn't just sitting around.

Challenge Page Improvements

You can now view the Challenge Page from the Player Book while on the Region Map.

It now shows completed rewards, making it easier to track your progress.

Other Updates

Added a notification icon for new challenges.

Improved the Kingdom Map reveal.

Added missing portraits.

Removed the inspect tooltip icon from enemy abilities.

Updated the neutral Bug faction with color variations and fixed a bad stun animation.

Player now has complete control of allied heroes, freed from cages or added during battle.

Non-hero player allies now act automatically and don't appear in the player roster.

Moonlight Ritual sidequest now only appears against Darkmoon.

Fixed Shield of Redemption tooltip; now has a chance to block abilities instead of all attacks.

Mace of Entanglement is now correctly awarded from the Spirit Animal challenge.

Fixed animation issue with Wolfkin's Wild Swing ability.

Calsey Faction is now unlocked after completing the first Adventure Mode.

Foothill biosphere now appears correctly on the Kingdom Map.

Fixed encounter difficulty calculation when adding units during quests.

Litany (Inquisitor) no longer requires channeling; now applies a longer-lasting status effect.

Added visual effect to enemies blinded by Litany.

Nerfed Smite Evil healing from 10 to 4.

Fixed broken Tactical Advantage/Disadvantage setups in some dilemmas.

Minor visual update to the Campaign selection screen.

Thanks for reading, and we hope you enjoy the new update!

Best regards,

The Playwood Project Dev Team