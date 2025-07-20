- Splash should now apply poison and burn.

- Poison and burn stack from multiple targets, this is can be tracked through enemy inspect view.

- Targeting added for Demolisher and Pyromancer.

- Class units now reflect correctly in the UI.

- Added Promo code in the menu for future rewards. Be on the lookout!



Some things might break, but all in all everything should be fine!

(pickaxe bug is still not fixed)



- Doc