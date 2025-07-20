New Update!

Added Features:

- Enemy Descriptions:

Enemies with unique notes and/or mechanics now have descriptions explaining their effects.

- Performance Improvements:

Small performance tweaks should improve initial load times on lower end devices.

- Save File Overhaul

Save files have been overhauled, so there will be fewer incompatibilities between versions. However, old save files will not be compatible with the new version, we apologize if this causes any issues, read below.

Important Note:

Due to changes behind the scenes, the save files have been updated. This means old saves will not carry over. This will not affect overall game or Steam achievement progress!

This does not affect general settings, accessibility setting, or control preferences.

Previously in-progress runs will not be able to be loaded.

Some users may needs to recomplete the tutorial to continue as normal: Defeat the first tutorial enemy, then exit to the main menu to continue as normal. These users will also need to complete the area 2 boss fight again to unlock the custom songs button.



Join our discord to join the community:

https://discord.gg/JS3vRU89JZ



Thank you for your continued support!