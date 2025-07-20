The Visibility and Accessibility Update + New Content and Balancing
The main feedback on the game since its release a few days ago was about the lack of visibility option, so this update add a LOT of cool option so you can customize the game as you want (in addition to the one already in the previous update) + tons of other improvement to make some visual elements and mechanics less distracting. There is also some rework, QOL enhancements, new content and balancing. Enjoy!
Early Access - Update 3.0 - (20 July 2025)
NEW ITEM: Team Play: Minions kick Kickables towards the player (super powerful for Minion + Kickable soccer build)
NEW ITEM: Claustrophobia: -10% Room Size, -5% Enemy Speed
NEW QOL Feature (visibility): Transparent Attacks Mode (projectiles, minions and many attacks now transparent)
NEW QOL Feature (visibility): Toggle on/off the Ground Texture
NEW QOL Feature (visibility): Locked Camera Mode even when there is only 1 player in singleplayer or co-op
NEW QOL Feature (visibility): Option to disable Noob Text Bubbles
Spider Minion: spiders don’t shake anymore when they change direction, it was too visually distracting
Polished the Ground Textures so they’re less distracting
Merge Character Item: indicated it can only be found with Character that already won in Difficulty 5
Difficulty 2 is now unlocked after winning 1 Difficulty run instead of 2
Kickable Synergy: (3) => +10% Damage
Adept Character: +40 Range in its Circle (should make the character more powerful and fun to play)
Summoner Character: now always starts with a Skullball in addition to its starter attack choice
Crowd Item: (nerf) now also add +10% Enemy HP
Plant Attacks: Tweak the water fill bars so it’s less distracting
Bonecrusher/Minion Attacks: added an advice in the tooltip: the player should position so those minions destroy rows of enemies by targeting the player
Bugfix: some issues could happen when new settings were added in game updates
Improved russian translations
Early Access - Hotfix Update 3.2 - (20 July 2025)
A mistake introduced in update 3.0 made new players start with Difficulty 2 unlocked
