The Visibility and Accessibility Update + New Content and Balancing

The main feedback on the game since its release a few days ago was about the lack of visibility option, so this update add a LOT of cool option so you can customize the game as you want (in addition to the one already in the previous update) + tons of other improvement to make some visual elements and mechanics less distracting. There is also some rework, QOL enhancements, new content and balancing. Enjoy!

Early Access - Update 3.0 - (20 July 2025)

NEW ITEM: Team Play: Minions kick Kickables towards the player (super powerful for Minion + Kickable soccer build)

NEW ITEM: Claustrophobia: -10% Room Size, -5% Enemy Speed

NEW QOL Feature (visibility): Transparent Attacks Mode (projectiles, minions and many attacks now transparent)

NEW QOL Feature (visibility): Toggle on/off the Ground Texture

NEW QOL Feature (visibility): Locked Camera Mode even when there is only 1 player in singleplayer or co-op

NEW QOL Feature (visibility): Option to disable Noob Text Bubbles

Spider Minion: spiders don’t shake anymore when they change direction, it was too visually distracting

Polished the Ground Textures so they’re less distracting

Merge Character Item: indicated it can only be found with Character that already won in Difficulty 5

Difficulty 2 is now unlocked after winning 1 Difficulty run instead of 2

Kickable Synergy: (3) => +10% Damage

Adept Character: +40 Range in its Circle (should make the character more powerful and fun to play)

Summoner Character: now always starts with a Skullball in addition to its starter attack choice

Crowd Item: (nerf) now also add +10% Enemy HP

Plant Attacks: Tweak the water fill bars so it’s less distracting

Bonecrusher/Minion Attacks: added an advice in the tooltip: the player should position so those minions destroy rows of enemies by targeting the player

Bugfix: some issues could happen when new settings were added in game updates

Improved russian translations

Early Access - Hotfix Update 3.2 - (20 July 2025)