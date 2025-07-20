More interaction possibilities
Zoom with right mouse button
Change Log section added to the menu
A lot more jumpscares
EMF/K2 meter implemented
Bug fixes
AI-generated wall art – now more fitting to the environment
Head bobbing (can be disabled in the settings)
Skip Button for Intro Video
Dirty window textures
BIG PATCH- 2025.07.20
Update notes via Steam Community
