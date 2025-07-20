 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19293336
  • More interaction possibilities

  • Zoom with right mouse button

  • Change Log section added to the menu

  • A lot more jumpscares

  • EMF/K2 meter implemented

  • Bug fixes

  • AI-generated wall art – now more fitting to the environment

  • Head bobbing (can be disabled in the settings)

  • Skip Button for Intro Video

  • Dirty window textures

