Hi Retro Rugby Fans
Small update:
1) Fixed issue where kick gets interrupted after scrum
2) Fixed issue where 0 player are shown in the career squad menu
3) Fixed error where wrong player info is shown at bottom of career team sheet on selected player
4) Fixed error when your players runs back for a ball kicked behind them, they sometimes will stop chasing the ball
5) Might have fixed error where cpu team passes ball through receiving players
Career changes might not work on old saved careers. On a new fresh career, the fixes will be applied.
Enjoy
Patch V1.09a
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3600801
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3600802
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update