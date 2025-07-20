 Skip to content
20 July 2025
Hi Retro Rugby Fans

Small update:

1) Fixed issue where kick gets interrupted after scrum
2) Fixed issue where 0 player are shown in the career squad menu
3) Fixed error where wrong player info is shown at bottom of career team sheet on selected player
4) Fixed error when your players runs back for a ball kicked behind them, they sometimes will stop chasing the ball
5) Might have fixed error where cpu team passes ball through receiving players

Career changes might not work on old saved careers. On a new fresh career, the fixes will be applied.

Enjoy

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3600801
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3600802
