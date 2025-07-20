Hi Retro Rugby Fans



Small update:



1) Fixed issue where kick gets interrupted after scrum

2) Fixed issue where 0 player are shown in the career squad menu

3) Fixed error where wrong player info is shown at bottom of career team sheet on selected player

4) Fixed error when your players runs back for a ball kicked behind them, they sometimes will stop chasing the ball

5) Might have fixed error where cpu team passes ball through receiving players



Career changes might not work on old saved careers. On a new fresh career, the fixes will be applied.



Enjoy