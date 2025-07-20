#SYSTEM
- Deposit Area has been added to the game. If you leave materials in these tiles, your characters in automatic mode will pick up the items from nearby deposit areas to build. It’s now easier to manage multiple characters.
(Auto-dropping items onto the deposit area when bags are full is still in development.)
- You can now create up to 4 characters in character creation again.
#GAMEPLAY
- Added items 'Well' and 'Powder Keg' to the game. You can build them from the Construction Window. Be careful — Powder Kegs can be so deadly that they won’t even leave corpses you can loot!
- Flame now spreads to neighboring tiles.
- Saplings will drop when you cut down a tree. If left on the ground, they will grow into a tree in about 10 days unless the outside temperature is below zero.
- You can now throw items. Flying objects can hit targets and deal damage. Throwing distance is based on a dice roll from your Ranged skill level.
- Dead animal and monster corpses decay over time.
- Melee monsters no longer stack on top of each other when moving into combat range.
- Cooking recipes now require slightly higher cooking skills — on average +4 more. Cooking near a Stove gives a +6 cooking skill bonus.
- You can right-click to move in RPG mode.
- Event popups no longer force-pause the game.
- You can set fire to gunpowder with a lit torch in hand. More gunpowder = stronger fire.
- You can jump over cliffs instead of using a ladder. Failed jump rolls may result in fractures and bleeding.
- Holding a waterskin in hand while extinguishing fire greatly improves efficiency — from 1 tile to 8 nearby tiles.
- You can drain water from a waterskin placed on the ground to create a puddle. Be careful: if volume exceeds 100, it triggers waterflow physics and can damage nearby.
- Flame strength is now capped at 250 to prevent world-scale fire accidents that could brick save files.
- HP recovery from perks, items, rest, sleep — and damage from debuffs — now show colored visual effects.
- Frozen rivers, lakes, and oceans will thaw quickly in early spring.
#BALANCE
- Berserk extra damage buffed from 2,4,6,8,10 to 4,8,12,16,20.
#BUGFIX - GAMEPLAY
- Fixed first auto-attack in combat sometimes not working.
- Fixed perks requiring items to learn causing errors.
- Fixed being unable to eat/drink items held in hand.
- Fixed enchants from trinkets not applying correctly.
- Fixed manually force-closing automatic doors leaving them permanently open.
- Fixed missing actions on sand cliffs.
- Fixed Berserk perk not granting extra damage.
- Fixed shrine cooldown back to 1 day (20 minutes).
- Fixed Perk [Grave's Grace] causing error during respawn.
- Fixed flame not extinguishing when reaching narrow water tiles.
- Fixed not getting wet from shallow, narrow water.
- Fixed other factions' tombstones using "Pick up" instead of "Steal".
- Fixed energy recovering indefinitely when sprint toggle is on.
- Fixed strange shapes forming during water freeze/thaw.
- Fixed blacksmiths charging less gold than intended for equipment repairs.
Changed files in this update