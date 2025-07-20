Fixed UI issue in the red discard zone
Fixed keybinding save problem
Enhanced advanced blood potion
Fixed an issue where old saves in the first level couldn’t activate the mechanism
Gameplay improvements and bug fixes (v1.1.3.6)
