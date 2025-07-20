 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19293223 Edited 20 July 2025 – 20:32:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed UI issue in the red discard zone

Fixed keybinding save problem

Enhanced advanced blood potion

Fixed an issue where old saves in the first level couldn’t activate the mechanism

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2812671
