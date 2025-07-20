Tenno v1.9.0 is now live — experience the biggest multiplayer update yet!



+ Brand-New Multiplayer System

+ Competitive PvP & Co-op PvE Modes

+ All-New Multiplayer Events

+ New Multiplayer Missions for Real-Time Action

+ Tenno Pass Season 6 Now Available

+ See When Friends Are Online

+ Fully Upgraded Chat System

+ Reworked Earth Ninjutsu Skills for Better Combat

+ Bug Fixes & Enhanced Stability