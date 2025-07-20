 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19293186
Tenno v1.9.0 is now live — experience the biggest multiplayer update yet!

+ Brand-New Multiplayer System
+ Competitive PvP & Co-op PvE Modes
+ All-New Multiplayer Events
+ New Multiplayer Missions for Real-Time Action
+ Tenno Pass Season 6 Now Available
+ See When Friends Are Online
+ Fully Upgraded Chat System
+ Reworked Earth Ninjutsu Skills for Better Combat
+ Bug Fixes & Enhanced Stability

