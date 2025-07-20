Tenno v1.9.0 is now live — experience the biggest multiplayer update yet!
+ Brand-New Multiplayer System
+ Competitive PvP & Co-op PvE Modes
+ All-New Multiplayer Events
+ New Multiplayer Missions for Real-Time Action
+ Tenno Pass Season 6 Now Available
+ See When Friends Are Online
+ Fully Upgraded Chat System
+ Reworked Earth Ninjutsu Skills for Better Combat
+ Bug Fixes & Enhanced Stability
Release Notes - Version 1.9.0 (July 2025)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update