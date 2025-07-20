 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19293185 Edited 20 July 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added 16 new songs
  • Fixed bug in the prologue that allowed leaving without buying a car
  • Removed spawn inside interiors when arrested
  • Added engine failure warning to the HUD
  • General internal reference adjustments
  • Fixed issue where grade notifications didn't show due to save icon
  • Fixed scene loading twice during the first mission
  • Cars in the dealership now appear even if you don't have enough money
  • Main menu now loads using the system time from your PC, then reverts to in-game time after loading


Note: If the screen still goes black after loading, open the in-game phone, advance the time, and change the weather (temporary workaround)

