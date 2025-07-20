- Added 16 new songs
- Fixed bug in the prologue that allowed leaving without buying a car
- Removed spawn inside interiors when arrested
- Added engine failure warning to the HUD
- General internal reference adjustments
- Fixed issue where grade notifications didn't show due to save icon
- Fixed scene loading twice during the first mission
- Cars in the dealership now appear even if you don't have enough money
- Main menu now loads using the system time from your PC, then reverts to in-game time after loading
Note: If the screen still goes black after loading, open the in-game phone, advance the time, and change the weather (temporary workaround)
Changed files in this update