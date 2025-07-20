 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19293184
Update notes via Steam Community
Some input devices including keyboards are detected as Game Controllers with no button mapping. Game controllers require a button mapping provided by SDL2 to be enabled.
Gameplay UI for controller input & selection requires a validated controller.

