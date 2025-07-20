We've deployed an update that addresses several important issues related to the game clock and official time controls, making timed games more accurate, fair, and intuitive.



1. Time Controls Now Add Time Correctly

We identified and fixed a critical bug in how multi-stage time controls (like FIDE's "90 minutes for 40 moves, then 30 minutes added") were handled. In some cases, the additional time was awarded one move too late. We also corrected some underlying data values in the time control presets to ensure they match their descriptions.



2. Clock Display Improved for Clarity

We've also fixed an issue where the visual clock display could be misleading. Previously, if you gained time from increments and your total time went above the starting amount, the radial timer would appear "stuck" at 100%. With this update, the clock now intelligently treats your highest achieved time as the new "100%" mark. This means you will always see the clock visually ticking down during your turn, giving you a much more accurate sense of your time situation at a glance.



3. Consistent Time Bonus (Increment)

Finally, we fixed a logic error where the player's clock would behave differently from the AI's clock regarding increments. The time bonus is now applied consistently to both the player and the AI.