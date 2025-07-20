 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19293084 Edited 20 July 2025 – 20:13:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New visual effects when you level up, and a little change when you hit big levels!
  • Bug fix: the double-block bug shouldn’t happen anymore, or at least very, very rarely
  • Swap powerup mechanic:
  • Cozy Mode: the swap powerups now get filled up by making words instead of by a timer.
  • All other modes: the swap powerups will still fill up over time, but more slowly, but making words will add to them.
  • Some needed sound additions
  • Fix for UI possibly causing some input problems on the letter grid

