- New visual effects when you level up, and a little change when you hit big levels!
- Bug fix: the double-block bug shouldn’t happen anymore, or at least very, very rarely
- Swap powerup mechanic:
- Cozy Mode: the swap powerups now get filled up by making words instead of by a timer.
- All other modes: the swap powerups will still fill up over time, but more slowly, but making words will add to them.
- Some needed sound additions
- Fix for UI possibly causing some input problems on the letter grid
Notes for 1.1 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
