Replace dialogue with any language dialogue
Running during unlocking still an issue
Settings overlapping especially russian in the settings screen
Record and get ready new words for dialogue
Recursive child disabling 1 frame per object
Adjust font sizes to fix larger text, keep scale at 1
UI needs to scale for wide monitors
Tone back new fog you can see monster when invisible too easy
Peaking not working?
Check which walls monster walking in, is he getting in vents?
Maybe we need a little more story, we focused so much on the ancients dialogue we need player purpose and reason
Some indicator for monster being near maybe visual ui?
Maybe a way point system in a tunnel? / elsewhere so the player doesnt’ constantly face the monster
Move the pot out of the first hallway or down the hallway
Sound for veins starting and veins fading
Plus heart beat loops we made for dead together
Check vents for occlusion wrong
Game crashing, we need to reduce menu I think even more?
Slight reduction of ambience this could be the main sound ambien music track?
Are bio area blockers accidently set to ground?
Lower second puzzle rune combo slightly maybe below the runes themselves player look down not up
Praying men hiding spot, he seems to be glitching a lot in this area
Put star on console
Check if time out is working, did we forget and leave it on low cooldown?
If you die in door trigger the door stays open
Increase crouch speed upgrade \ make a sound the faster you get
Increase run speed upgrade / make a sound that gets better the faster you get
Increase stealth upgrade / make a sound the better you get
Experiment with potentially adding bools to turn off some behaviors, this perhaps we can test what feels better without removing it.
Check rebinding interact if it displays correctly in game
Add in new localized lines
If we still have stuttering we can try compressing textures to 4k or 2k
Readjuist occluders for new system
Add some of the werewolf transform sounds to the randomizer
Fix the eyes on the death one
Destroying eggs around the map makes him cry out and his health bar drop showing the desperate message
Save eggs
Save health bar level
Fill crack in ancients room ceiling and wall by ancients corner
Expand abyss treasure tunnel stone so it covers vent fully
Unlocking makes you stand up, need to use pause menu logic
Mark the bundle as complete your collection
Shake small and large.
Add large shake to beginning of veins max range monster
Add small shake to breaking pots
Bool to remove shake
Settings remove shake
Player prefs save shake
Reset crystal manager to 5 from 999
Let’s make the crystals kind of dirty and not glow as much, same with runes
Add grime to suit
Add the little stealth icon to show up when stealthing / crouch
Turn off objects for menu
Turn on first boot
Reposition character
Rebuild occlusion
Reset to playtest steam
Big patch
Update notes via Steam Community
