Replace dialogue with any language dialogue

Running during unlocking still an issue

Settings overlapping especially russian in the settings screen

Record and get ready new words for dialogue

Recursive child disabling 1 frame per object

Adjust font sizes to fix larger text, keep scale at 1

UI needs to scale for wide monitors

Tone back new fog you can see monster when invisible too easy

Peaking not working?

Check which walls monster walking in, is he getting in vents?

Maybe we need a little more story, we focused so much on the ancients dialogue we need player purpose and reason

Some indicator for monster being near maybe visual ui?

Maybe a way point system in a tunnel? / elsewhere so the player doesnt’ constantly face the monster

Move the pot out of the first hallway or down the hallway

Sound for veins starting and veins fading

Plus heart beat loops we made for dead together

Check vents for occlusion wrong

Game crashing, we need to reduce menu I think even more?

Slight reduction of ambience this could be the main sound ambien music track?

Are bio area blockers accidently set to ground?

Lower second puzzle rune combo slightly maybe below the runes themselves player look down not up

Praying men hiding spot, he seems to be glitching a lot in this area

Put star on console

Check if time out is working, did we forget and leave it on low cooldown?

If you die in door trigger the door stays open

Increase crouch speed upgrade \ make a sound the faster you get

Increase run speed upgrade / make a sound that gets better the faster you get

Increase stealth upgrade / make a sound the better you get

Experiment with potentially adding bools to turn off some behaviors, this perhaps we can test what feels better without removing it.

Check rebinding interact if it displays correctly in game

Add in new localized lines

If we still have stuttering we can try compressing textures to 4k or 2k

Readjuist occluders for new system

Add some of the werewolf transform sounds to the randomizer

Fix the eyes on the death one

Destroying eggs around the map makes him cry out and his health bar drop showing the desperate message

Save eggs

Save health bar level

Fill crack in ancients room ceiling and wall by ancients corner

Expand abyss treasure tunnel stone so it covers vent fully

Unlocking makes you stand up, need to use pause menu logic

Mark the bundle as complete your collection

Shake small and large.

Add large shake to beginning of veins max range monster

Add small shake to breaking pots

Bool to remove shake

Settings remove shake

Player prefs save shake

Reset crystal manager to 5 from 999

Let’s make the crystals kind of dirty and not glow as much, same with runes

Add grime to suit

Add the little stealth icon to show up when stealthing / crouch

Turn off objects for menu

Turn on first boot

Reposition character

Rebuild occlusion

Reset to playtest steam

