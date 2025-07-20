Fixed controller face buttons not being detect as held down.
Fixed ally position in rest areas.
Fixed controller navigation issues in the modify mech menu.
Hotfix 1.5.6
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3668271
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3668272
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update