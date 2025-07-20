- Fix: Yari abduction and reprogramming cooldown now triggers as expected
- Flame throwers now ignite oil slick consistently
- Minor UI updates
- Added more enemy encounters to numerous campaign missions. This will not increase the rate at which the enemy base sends attacks but adds more enemy patrols and groups of enemy units that only engage when you get close to them.
Minor Update - 7/20/25
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update