20 July 2025 Build 19292988
- Fix: Yari abduction and reprogramming cooldown now triggers as expected
- Flame throwers now ignite oil slick consistently
- Minor UI updates
- Added more enemy encounters to numerous campaign missions. This will not increase the rate at which the enemy base sends attacks but adds more enemy patrols and groups of enemy units that only engage when you get close to them.

