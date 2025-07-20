 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 July 2025 Build 19292934 Edited 20 July 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

RGE has put a lot of thought into improving the Desert Map and ShootX. And we have changed the following in the update:

1. desert:

1.1 The instructions on the Desert map have been changed, like the instructions on Escape.

1.2 The building has been reduced in size but the floors have been increased to 2 instead of the original 1.

1.3 The details in the building are no longer copy and paste, but now the individual rooms really have different details.

1.4 The name has been changed from Desert to Night House.

2. loading screens:

2.1 The loading screens have been reworked. Each level now has individual pictures in the loading screens.

3. balance:

3.1 The magazine size has been reduced from 40 to 35.

Have fun playing, your RGE

Changed files in this update

Depot 3656101
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link