RGE has put a lot of thought into improving the Desert Map and ShootX. And we have changed the following in the update:

1. desert:

1.1 The instructions on the Desert map have been changed, like the instructions on Escape.

1.2 The building has been reduced in size but the floors have been increased to 2 instead of the original 1.

1.3 The details in the building are no longer copy and paste, but now the individual rooms really have different details.

1.4 The name has been changed from Desert to Night House.

2. loading screens:

2.1 The loading screens have been reworked. Each level now has individual pictures in the loading screens.

3. balance:

3.1 The magazine size has been reduced from 40 to 35.

Have fun playing, your RGE