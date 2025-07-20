Firstly, thank you so much to all the players! We've been overwhelmed by the response to the game, and have been trying to stay as active as possible in the forums here and on our Discord - mostly offering hints and taking note of bugs etc.



Despite us doing a full 6-months of playtesting before launch, it was inevitable that new issues would appear once 350+ simultaneous players were playing. Thank you for your patience and good nature as we worked through these!



A few notes on what the patches have been about, over the last 4 days:

- fixed a few softlock situations related to skillchecks or unusual play styles (the mid-game in particular is quite complex with quite a few plots which can overlap and run in different sequences- so some new issues that we hadn't seen before became apparent)

- we also added a facility so that you can attach your save-game file to a report which you send in-game, which can sometimes be really useful in diagnosing issues as it lets us see precisely what state all of your quest variables are in, etc.

- some issues fixed in dialogues and cutscenes

- some additional thoughts/comments from the player character or NPCs in places where some players find things unclear

- some additional conversation from NPC in various places

- some combat balancing



Finally, thank you so much to everyone who has reviewed the game. This is so important to us and we appreciate it!



