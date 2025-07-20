 Skip to content
20 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Critical Fixes & Gameplay Improvements

1.Fixed Spirit Form of Compassion clipping through boundaries in Phase 2.

2.Reduced occurrence of rapid phase-transition attacks (e.g., Spirit Form of Sanctity's Dragon Assault).

3.Added cooldown to grab/throw attacks for all bosses except Spirit Form of Fury.

4.Optimized drop rates in the Final Gauntlet to facilitate 5-Chain and Thirteen Orphans (Shísānyāo) Invocations.

5.Added skip function to opening CG (mitigates black screen issues). Root cause analysis ongoing.

6.Patched wall-clipping during corner executions.

7.Fixed terrain collision bug in Spirit Form of Sanctity's Phase 2 landing.

8.Resolved wall-stuck issue during Thirteen Orphans Invocation.

9.Fixed progression reset when replaying cleared stages.

10.Reduced occurrence of character freeze when casting Shadow Invocation. *Monitor via [BUG-114].*

11.Improved tracking on Spirit Form of Solace's Triple Strike.

12.Adjusted lunge distance for Spirit Form of Clarity's Invocation Attack.

13.Fixed auto-recenter when locking onto empty space (Controller).

14.Fixed camera clipping through geometry in select areas.

15.Fixed missing drops after Shadow Strike executions in Final Gauntlet. Note: Kill VFX may glitch temporarily.

16.Corrected achievement criteria for "The Ascendant".

Further optimizations in development. Thank you for your reports!

