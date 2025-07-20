Critical Fixes & Gameplay Improvements
1.Fixed Spirit Form of Compassion clipping through boundaries in Phase 2.
2.Reduced occurrence of rapid phase-transition attacks (e.g., Spirit Form of Sanctity's Dragon Assault).
3.Added cooldown to grab/throw attacks for all bosses except Spirit Form of Fury.
4.Optimized drop rates in the Final Gauntlet to facilitate 5-Chain and Thirteen Orphans (Shísānyāo) Invocations.
5.Added skip function to opening CG (mitigates black screen issues). Root cause analysis ongoing.
6.Patched wall-clipping during corner executions.
7.Fixed terrain collision bug in Spirit Form of Sanctity's Phase 2 landing.
8.Resolved wall-stuck issue during Thirteen Orphans Invocation.
9.Fixed progression reset when replaying cleared stages.
10.Reduced occurrence of character freeze when casting Shadow Invocation. *Monitor via [BUG-114].*
11.Improved tracking on Spirit Form of Solace's Triple Strike.
12.Adjusted lunge distance for Spirit Form of Clarity's Invocation Attack.
13.Fixed auto-recenter when locking onto empty space (Controller).
14.Fixed camera clipping through geometry in select areas.
15.Fixed missing drops after Shadow Strike executions in Final Gauntlet. Note: Kill VFX may glitch temporarily.
16.Corrected achievement criteria for "The Ascendant".
Further optimizations in development. Thank you for your reports!
Update Notes 25072104
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update