Critical Fixes & Gameplay Improvements



1.Fixed Spirit Form of Compassion clipping through boundaries in Phase 2.



2.Reduced occurrence of rapid phase-transition attacks (e.g., Spirit Form of Sanctity's Dragon Assault).



3.Added cooldown to grab/throw attacks for all bosses except Spirit Form of Fury.



4.Optimized drop rates in the Final Gauntlet to facilitate 5-Chain and Thirteen Orphans (Shísānyāo) Invocations.



5.Added skip function to opening CG (mitigates black screen issues). Root cause analysis ongoing.



6.Patched wall-clipping during corner executions.



7.Fixed terrain collision bug in Spirit Form of Sanctity's Phase 2 landing.



8.Resolved wall-stuck issue during Thirteen Orphans Invocation.



9.Fixed progression reset when replaying cleared stages.



10.Reduced occurrence of character freeze when casting Shadow Invocation. *Monitor via [BUG-114].*



11.Improved tracking on Spirit Form of Solace's Triple Strike.



12.Adjusted lunge distance for Spirit Form of Clarity's Invocation Attack.



13.Fixed auto-recenter when locking onto empty space (Controller).



14.Fixed camera clipping through geometry in select areas.



15.Fixed missing drops after Shadow Strike executions in Final Gauntlet. Note: Kill VFX may glitch temporarily.



16.Corrected achievement criteria for "The Ascendant".



Further optimizations in development. Thank you for your reports!