​- Added the ability to undo while holding cards

- Right-clicking while holding cards puts them back where they were picked up from (can't be done in Time Travel Solitaire or Tabula Rasa Solitaire)

- Fixed a bug in the stacking rules in Uneven Solitaire

- Added the ability to disable visual win streak indicators in settings

- Added a new achievement for winning a solitaire without undoing at all