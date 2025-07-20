0.12.4.0



Additions:

- The unfinished achievements have been added.



Other Changes:

- Some achievements are now retroactive, unlocking when you open up the popup for the achievement.

- The "Clean" font option has been tweaked to have more consistent spacing! It should be much easier to read now! I did some quick testing and saw nothing really wrong with the new spacing, but I sort of expect to have missed something, so that may be off.



Bug Fixes:

- Fixed a crash caused by double clicking non equipment items on the shop popup.





(Sorry, wanted this to be a bigger patch but the crash is easy enough to make happen that I couldn't postpone this fix.)