 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 July 2025 Build 19292616 Edited 20 July 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Bug Fixes & Optimization

  • Performance improvements

  • Fixed a crash that could occur at the start of the game

  • Fixed an issue where baby ostriches could get stuck in certain situations

Changed files in this update

Depot 2549931
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link