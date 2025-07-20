 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19292598 Edited 20 July 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Enemies
Spider navigation and animations have been improved.
Bug Fix
A bug that prevented weapon switching has been fixed.
Minor bugs have been fixed.
Sound
The volume control has been adjusted.
New ambient and SFX sounds have been added.
UI
Maps can now be configured in the Match Settings menu.
Escape map has been added to Random mode.
Maps
Several graphics options have been changed in the Backrooms level, and bugs have been fixed.
The Dead Planet level has been reduced in size.
The Medieval Town level has been reduced in size.
The new "Hangar" map has been added.
Gameplay
Point acquisition has been adjusted.
Match start has been delayed.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3871431
