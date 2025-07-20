Enemies

Spider navigation and animations have been improved.

Bug Fix

A bug that prevented weapon switching has been fixed.

Minor bugs have been fixed.

Sound

The volume control has been adjusted.

New ambient and SFX sounds have been added.

UI

Maps can now be configured in the Match Settings menu.

Escape map has been added to Random mode.

Maps

Several graphics options have been changed in the Backrooms level, and bugs have been fixed.

The Dead Planet level has been reduced in size.

The Medieval Town level has been reduced in size.

The new "Hangar" map has been added.

Gameplay

Point acquisition has been adjusted.

Match start has been delayed.