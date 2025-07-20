 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 20 July 2025 Build 19292548 Edited 20 July 2025 – 19:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.5.0 - MAJOR UPDATE

This update brings all the improvements of the coming "The Brawl Bar" to the main game (in particular, action gameplay such as parry and many, many adjustments!)

This involves many code changes made during the last two years.

We've done a lot of testing but as you know, this is a complex game. In case you encounter any issue, I have made a special branch named "1.4.8" that you can revert to in the game properties => Beta (no password needed)

Among the many improvements:

  • News and fanarts are now retrieved from my server: this means I no longer have to do small updates so often to include new ones. They're still included in the package though, so you can see them even when running offline.

  • Existing & future BROK games and DLCs are now listed at the tail end of the game summary, on the title screen and in the game options.

  • Action gameplay improvements: Added parry, bouncing off walls, VFX and many refinements

  • The game is faster to launch: the splash screen is no longer necessary and has been removed.

Get ready to play The Brawl Bar by wishlisting it now!

Changed files in this update

Windows Brok Windows Depot 949481
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 2931330 Depot 2931330
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link