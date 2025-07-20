1.5.0 - MAJOR UPDATE

This update brings all the improvements of the coming "The Brawl Bar" to the main game (in particular, action gameplay such as parry and many, many adjustments!)

This involves many code changes made during the last two years.

We've done a lot of testing but as you know, this is a complex game. In case you encounter any issue, I have made a special branch named "1.4.8" that you can revert to in the game properties => Beta (no password needed)

Among the many improvements:

News and fanarts are now retrieved from my server : this means I no longer have to do small updates so often to include new ones. They're still included in the package though, so you can see them even when running offline.

Existing & future BROK games and DLCs are now listed at the tail end of the game summary, on the title screen and in the game options.

Action gameplay improvements: Added parry, bouncing off walls, VFX and many refinements

The game is faster to launch: the splash screen is no longer necessary and has been removed.

Get ready to play The Brawl Bar by wishlisting it now!