20 July 2025 Build 19292494 Edited 20 July 2025 – 17:59:26 UTC by Wendy Share
- Display the number of completed quests on the end screen.
- The temple will stop producing RP when peons are waiting for the earthquake.
- Some settings (e.g., "View Stats") were not being saved\loaded properly.
- When loading a game, if "Building the Future" is claimed, the full tree will be displayed.
- Endless mode should now appear correctly.
- Fixed some grammatical errors.
- The "Trash+" upgrade for the helipad is now slightly more expensive.
- The flying minion doesn't descends as low.
- Attempted to fix the hole overflow issue (it's hard to reproduce, but it seems to happen when a lot of trash is being thrown).
- The hole background moves a bit more smoothly

