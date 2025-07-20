- Display the number of completed quests on the end screen.

- The temple will stop producing RP when peons are waiting for the earthquake.

- Some settings (e.g., "View Stats") were not being saved\loaded properly.

- When loading a game, if "Building the Future" is claimed, the full tree will be displayed.

- Endless mode should now appear correctly.

- Fixed some grammatical errors.

- The "Trash+" upgrade for the helipad is now slightly more expensive.

- The flying minion doesn't descends as low.

- Attempted to fix the hole overflow issue (it's hard to reproduce, but it seems to happen when a lot of trash is being thrown).

- The hole background moves a bit more smoothly