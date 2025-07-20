Hello! and sorry for the lack of text recently :) I found I do like to update here at least once a month.

Lets get right into it, because there's going to be a lot, and I still haven't found a format I like - mainly because all my updates are sent to my discord channel. Anyway!



Added: Loot Label

Fixed text all changing to one color when using build mode



Added: Enemies are now tagged when pulse is active on the Celestial Reader.



added: pulse active will now draw a sigil underneath enemies, and highlight all breakable objects nearby.



Added: Transmission Tower(0)



Added: Transmission towers now emanate light and a sound



Added: Water Silo.

these work similarly to wells + they stop thirst of players in the vicinity.



Added: Toxic fog now kills the player if WasteWalker has not been obtained, the player is not wearing a mask or outside during.



Added: Grainery.

These stop hunger depletion of players in the vicinity.

Stack it with the water silo to keep your hunger and thirst levels stable



Added: Players not utilizing a celestial reader can now use Transmission Towers to pulse the vicinity in the same way.



Added: Command Desk

A table with a monitor used for surveillance built into it. Take missions and get dispatched from here.



Added:... Mech Suits...





Added: Players may now enter and exit their Mech at-will. It will be "Parked"



Added: Using thrusters in Mechsuit cost almost nothing stamina/fuel wise



Added: MechSuits can now explore the Celestial Drift freely



Added: Damaging an unpiloted mechsuit will cause a fire once it reaches a critically damaged state.



Added: Mechs on fire will now eventually be destroyed



Added: Mechs now explode during destruction



Added: Mechs will not catch on fire in the rain



Fixed: Mech exploding when entering after exiting



Added: MechSuits now protect against environmental damage.



Added: mechs now touch the sea floor and are "submerged" underwater.

(Also updated player swimming the same, can see body now)



Added: Mech Suits now allow players to use thrusters/Come with built in thrusters. ( You needed to wear the jetpack before to get the thrusters working)

Added: Dying in a mech now results in fiery death ( explode on death)



Added/Fixed/Finalized Mechs in MP.



Did the multiplayer checks and had to fix some stuff regarding the sprite - but everything should be synced correctly.



Added: Mech Suits now have SFX.



Fixed: Water ripple(treasure event) giving errors when player dies ( instance check error )



Added: Renegade Mechs (enemy mechs)



Fixed: Mech SFX playing when walking at any time



Fixed: Skill buttons altered to fix text



Fix: Chatbox "Negotiate" changed to "Parley"



Added: Parked mechs now make a "thud" sound when spawned



Fixed: Thruster gauge only monitoring left side (due to it being a negative value off rip)



Fixed: UI alpha ( probably didn't notice but a few elements changed in alpha. They are back



Fixed: Targeting enemies via insght. This was messed up when I changed the way the camera works earlier this month.



Added: Mek DEF.

Meks now passively add a HIGH** layer of defense to players, rendering the enemies in the basic plains.. harmless.



Added: Using the Celestial Reader may now lead players to find Moon Graffiti as well as treasure.



Added: Using the Command desk and Pylons, players may now switch the destination that is selected .



Added: Pylons now give off colored light



Added: Command Desk Changes color with mission



Added: Engineer Tech can now be powered by pylons of matching color. Color doesn't exist? Ever heard of color mixing?!



Added: Waste walker no longer effect players in mechs



Added: Enemy Meks now have proper SFX



Added: All traits are now saved once gained.



Added: Veincall now scales off magk, and causes enemies to begin bleeding immediately.



Fixed: Paraselenians not spawning correctly underground when moon shrine not present.



Fixed: Digging, Tilling. Needed coordinates update after camera rework.



Fixed: Game not saving player when first spawn in causing name to go blank.



Added/Fixed: Fish now underwater



Fixed: Fishing not starting where lure cast.



Fixed: Zooming out/in when placing objects to cause object to disappear.



Fixed: Behemoth



Added: Drained Water Well.

This allows players to enter and exit the underground/subterranean at will.



At the moment it only takes players to one specific place - but soon it'll place you based off where you are top side when entering.



Added: 4 new Mechs Total.



Warden - a beefier mech.

Rover - a mech reminscent of a Tank.

Walker - A mech with two legs and an aviator like cockpit

& The Scythe 01, a black version of the 00 without shoulder pads.



added: Piloting "status" now implemented fully.



Added: Fuel. Meks will need it, other things will too. lol



Added: Coal now restores small amounts (5/100) of fuel when used directly.



Added: Fuel max capacity can be increase, for those wanting to further their mek prowess.



Added: Fuel UI to Celestial Reader UI.



Added: No Fuel, No vroom. Scavs now need fuel to pilot meks.



Changed: Thrusters now entirely dependent on Fuel, not stamina.



Added: Fuel Stations.

These added a large amount of fuel to Scavs Fuel Flask



(at the mech i'm using coal, you can see the difference)



added: players now lose held fuel upon death.



Synced Piloting! This was important so that we could see other players in mechs correctly 🙂 There's one other thing I implemented but I want to make sure it works first.



Added: Fabricator !

This will act as the crafting block that allows the player to craft any and every item in the game. It will be resource heavy to craft because of this, but once you do, it will bypass even the players crafting level.



Fixed Piloting for NPCs



Added: Mech Hijacking

Players can now hijack enemy mechs by lowering their health under 30 hp , walking up to them and pressing E for now. Later it will require a few steps.



Changed: Renegade Mechs knockback



Added: Turning bandits in/Capture criminals now rewards player with ANIMA, like a bounty being cashed in!



Added: Scythe 01 enemies, players can now also jack Scythe 01 suits.



Added: All the other mechs as enemies. 02walker, 03 rover, 04 warden. + they can all be hijacked.



Added: Players no longer have a magical source of light, and will need to craft + equip a held torch, or lantern to get the same effect as before. (illuminated)

press T otherwise will activate the celestial ember all vassals possess inside - and give off a dull light, allowing for only the smallest of sight.



Added: Players can now see each others light source + network players no longer have magic source of light! 🙂



Added: Players no longer get hurt when operating jetpacks (what the hell did I say originally lmao)



Added + Synced: Stealthing!



Stealthing allows players to sneak by undetected and unbothered. Stealth works as follows.

Low to high, 0-255. The higher the amount , the harder it is for the enemy to see you, the lower, the easier.



Players will be able to raise their base stealth level at another time and it will be a little more flexible/restrictive in areas- but for now...



going into stigmata always grants players a base level stealth of 30. 15 stealth is necessary to be undetected by basic enemies, but as they get stronger, the requirement to remain undetected will grow in tandem.



Added: Stealth now drops players alpha, making them nearly invisible to others. ( visual portion of stealth, players will be able to observe this effect on themselves when in stealth mode not through means of stigamata)



added: stealth gear 0.



A device the puts the user into a low-rating stealth mode of 15. This is just enough to hide from basic enemies. Just use it, and poof! you're gone!



Fixed: Changing player title to nothing causing network crashes because of holo disc display.



Added: Fabricators now allow players to craft any item, regardless of their current crafting skill level.



fixed: Fuel Station hitbox.



Fixed: Traps ( instance destroy no longer automatically sends update packet for enemies, this change has had some issues in places I just let the destroy case send it, so I'm fixing the issues that I find are caused from it as I go along.)

(info more for me to remember @ a later date)



Added/Altered: Attempting to trap enemies that have more than 25 max HP will result in the trap having no effect and may likely be destroyed - Another way of saying this is: Monsters must now be at 25 HP or less to be captured with a trap.



Fixed: Swimming:

Players should now be seen as if they are head above water



Added: Animated tiles.



added: Got Friends? Do they have Meks?....



Wanna ride on your friends Mek?? 😉



added: Target Follow.

Get close enough to a target, and press G to follow, and press it again to unfollow/unstick.



Fixed: Prisoner departure.

Prisoners now run off on their own accord if player distance grows far enough after liberation. If players wish to bring them to missing persons boards, they must only have them follow. 🙂



Added: Players can now take torches that have been placed for a personal torch/light when missing one.



Added: Emotes! ( Took long enough, not done)



Added/Fixed: Staves will no longer be rendered useless due to players having 0 held ammo.



Added: Players can now see pulsed targets/readings through the darkness.



Fixed: No longer able to zoom in/out w/camera while in inventory.



Fixed: Enemies stopping just shy of your back and not hitting you as a result.



Fixed: Fishing! ( Animated tiles have messed with just a few things)



Added: Parked Boats!



Now players can come across boats out in the world instead of having to craft one. Simply walk up to it and Press E!



Scav Moon🌙 — 7/4/2025 12:01 PM

aight birfday over no more slackin 1 day of nothing new feels sinful

Scav Moon🌙 — 7/5/2025 9:53 AM

😭 aight fo real now

Scav Moon🌙 — 7/5/2025 7:02 PM

Added: Food now restores .15 more stamina than before.

(lmao im sorry)



Added: Scuba Tank!

No more drownin, bud!



Added: Onions + Onion Farm Blocks!



Now you can grow onions in the wasteland!



Added: Severed Heads!

Turn these into Wanted Sign bounty boards for a reward!

...Yuck! 😉



Fixed: Drinking Water Tiles ( tile checks changed due to animated tiles )



Fixed init issue.

Items were off by 1 count.



Added: Rats now drop onions as well as meat ( go cook boiiiii )



Fixed: special NPCs emote settings



Added: Onions now repel Vamphirs.



An area your at seem beset by citizens of a vampiric nature? Plant some Onions and feel just a bit safer.



....just a bit!

(I will add garlic and probably switch it to garlic later)



Added: Whetstones. Repairs weapon quality and raises it +1



Stones can still do this, but it requires a hammer to be held. This does not.



Fixed: Sheathed greatsword causing crash.

(_back vs backcount variable issue in equipping, for me to remember)



Altered: Owls now despawn when night ends.



Added: Vamphirs now are burned to ashes if outside when daylight hits.



Added: Rice! Farm that shit now yo! ( more to come today lol 🙂 )



Added keycode events:

These are events that will be triggered upon a player.



Over time they may get more playful and engaging



added: Cache Event



Fixed: Character helm/hair issues with swimming



Added: "Secret" sound that chimes when player does something correct.

it'll change a few times probably, this was just the first thing I recorded x)



Fixed: Wanted, Tamer and Missing person Boards.



Updated enemy destroy sequence required action be taken here. Things should be working back as normal.



Added: Quest Question mark emote.

NPCs that are interested in interacting with players will now show a question mark above their heads (?)



Added: Griffiths Hair.

...

Sacrifice your band of the hawk today.



Added: Fade Buzzcut



Added: Mad Scientist



Added: Back Equipment Interaction/Functionality.



Added: Claymore back functionality

Players may now sheathe greatswords directly to their back, and pull them off into their inventory for use as melee weapon at-will.



Added: Cloak Hoods.

As a kid I played a game called Dark Age of Camelot. One of the craziest things to me was, any cloak work, you could press a key and it would pull the hood over your head. You can now do that in Mofrarein.



When wearing a hood, using the alternate sheathe/unsheathe ( hold shift key + press Q by default) players can access the functions of their back items, or may interact with held items the same.



Added: Scuba tank functionality.

Players are now able to freely move and explore deep waters when equipped with a Scuba Tank!



Added: breakables needed for quests are now shown



Added: Players may now set sticks on fire via torches to create a source of light for themselves. Move toward a torch, then use a stick! simple.



Altered: Whetstones now require 3 stone to craft.



Added: Treasure Sign!

Well... I think that's treasure there!



Added: Players can now drink water directly from wells



Added: Sevreth will no longer be able to be found in his prior locations once players complete the hidden forest



Added: Sevreth now has new dialogue once completing the hidden forest



Altered: Players cannot retroactively switch dialogue branches anymore once they've made their decision

(conversational, yes/no )



Added: Interacting with the Enchantment Table while using a Dark Staff and having synced with an Air Elemental/Air as active element, will allow players to harness air projectiles are their primary magik attack. (i'm tired sorry for the ostentatious explanation..)



Added: Interacting with the Enchantment Table while using a Dark Staff and having synced with an Earth Elemental/Earth as active element, will allow players to harness Earth projectiles are their primary magik attack. (i'm tired sorry for the ostentatious explanation..)



Added: SFX for map opening1



Added: Destroy SFX for all rock objects.



Added: SFX for Time Altering ( Sleeping )



Added: Mithra will now leave the hidden forest at the end of Chapter 1.



Added: Player skills no longer hurt humanoids/NPCs by default. Player must either disdain and fall into negative friendship, or pvp flag themselves for complete freedom.

(this was a real big issue if you liked to interact with NPCs/Traveling Merchants, Escorting stuff)



Added: Players will now find that they are required to match their active element with runic sigil tiles if they intend to walk upon them. ( Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles miasma/chalice inspired )



Added: Players can now use pools of blood, this will restore the players health once per encounter.



Added: Command Desk interaction & Teleporting to target location now have SFX~



off handedly working on new look for wyverns also. obviously they do not all and will not look the same, but I want to keep some amount of consistency ( if possible ) all the same. if you see an image of one lemme know what you think

Added: Attempting to place an object will hide the UI to give a better view of the surrounding area.



Added: Players can now move toward open flames and use raw meat the same way they would before to instead cook the meat manually! 🙂 Its just another way to cook it atm.



Added: Grainery now doubles as a corn dispensary! 🙂

Grainery powered by light pylon, will shoot out grain if you press E on it. (refills with time IF you are growing corn nearby 😉 )



Added: Enemies will no longer shoot player if player is stealthed. 🙂 ( this was an annoying small issue I procrastinated on. )



Added: "Revealed" msg when players come out of stealth. 🙂



Added: Players that utilize a CelestialReader will now see the required amount of souls necessary to appease the closest existing Celestial Beholder.



fixed: minor issues with grainery msgs ( coding when tired! 🙂 )



fixed: hiding ui minor issue! ( coding when tired! )



Altered: Green Wyvern sprite, still not decided but I need to see it in game. I plan on having at least 2-3 types ( Rathalos/Rathian, Diablos/Gravios and Tigrex/Nargacuga) Then i'll move into some of the special types but don't let me get ahead of myself.



This is just very basic everythin - I haven't even experimented with attack patterns etc with wyverns in any way outside of implmentation, because they are not primordials even though they are boss like creatures. 🙂



Added: Golden Apples!

Used as an alternate form of currency in the Wasteland!



Added: Scav Reports!

These reports hold crucial information regarding the wasteland itself... in every faucet you could imagine.



These will be given singularly as a reward in dngns and will be exceptionally hard to craft at all. Using one allows the player to gacha roll to gain a permanent trait...



Unbridled power... feeling lucky?



Added: SFX to trait roll denial!

Trait Gacha lol. Still working on sounds etc 🙂 It'll be nicer.



Added: Raising a stat will not display a message above the players head.



Fixed: Grainery allowing players to pull out grainery into the negative value c:



Fixed: Parked boats not setting boat correctly.



Added: Golden Apples functionality, 1?

Using golden apples will always reward players with 1/10 of the exp they need toward their next level.



Currently there is no way to get golden apples besides crafting directly, which is the exact opposite of how it will work. Golden apples for the most part will be a reward at the end of dungeons, or players may find a special crafting block that allows them to be crafted. We'll see!





Aaaaaand that's all folks! ^_^ Thank you very much!

If you catch any bugs lemme know!

im off to update it some more c:



