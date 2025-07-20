 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19292392 Edited 20 July 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The game is fully playable for the Demo mode (which contains the same levels of the Story mode)
Please remember to send us feedbakc by compiling the google forms linked inside the game main menu.
Connect with us on discord to receive the latest updates for the game!
And thank you for playing.

Changed files in this update

