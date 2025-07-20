The game is fully playable for the Demo mode (which contains the same levels of the Story mode)
Please remember to send us feedbakc by compiling the google forms linked inside the game main menu.
Connect with us on discord to receive the latest updates for the game!
And thank you for playing.
First Public Official playtest branch. Game version 1.1.4.0.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3796951
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update