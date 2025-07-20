 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19292374 Edited 20 July 2025 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ Changes & New Features:

🔹 Brand-New UI:
The entire interface has been rebuilt. Modern, clean, and now featuring your in-game character as a central element – the UI feels much more integrated into the game world.

🔹 Working Settings Menu:
It’s finally here – a settings menu that actually works! From volume to controls, you can now adjust your experience to your liking.

🔹 Savegame Support:
No more starting over! Your progress is now saved and can be resumed at any time.

🔹 First Level temporarily moved to Beta:
The first level has been shifted to the beta branch for now. It will return in the next update with new details and expanded features – stay tuned!

