✨ Changes & New Features:

🔹 Brand-New UI:

The entire interface has been rebuilt. Modern, clean, and now featuring your in-game character as a central element – the UI feels much more integrated into the game world.

🔹 Working Settings Menu:

It’s finally here – a settings menu that actually works! From volume to controls, you can now adjust your experience to your liking.

🔹 Savegame Support:

No more starting over! Your progress is now saved and can be resumed at any time.

🔹 First Level temporarily moved to Beta:

The first level has been shifted to the beta branch for now. It will return in the next update with new details and expanded features – stay tuned!