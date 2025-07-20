Minor map changes to Wizard's Wacky World.
Added better instruction for levitation wand areas.
Fixed a bug where DJ Bunny Boss Battle wasn't taking damage.
Be sure you are on the most recent Version!
Thanks for playing!
Wizard's Wacky World Quick Patch!
Update notes via Steam Community
