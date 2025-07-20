 Skip to content
20 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Minor map changes to Wizard's Wacky World.

  • Added better instruction for levitation wand areas.

  • Fixed a bug where DJ Bunny Boss Battle wasn't taking damage.

    Be sure you are on the most recent Version!


    Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3198361
