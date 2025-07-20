A New Version of Transylvania Drift is now available!

First of all I just want to thank all of you for playing my game and for all the nice feedback I received on the social media platforms. Means a lot to me!

Here are the changes: - Added 3 new cars to the game: An American Taxi, An American Police Car and an iconic American sedan! - Fixed a bug where you could go through the prop cars in the Parking Drift mode! - Fixed a menu bug where the menu was too big on various screens - Optimized some vehicles so don't do act wierd in some ocassions!



Thank you for checking out this post and once again thank you for sticking with me through my game development journey, I will do all my best to give the game more content and awesome stuff overtime! I know the game still has a lot of problems but I will do my best to fix them all in time!

Stay awesome and I hope that you will all have an awesome time! Lots of health!