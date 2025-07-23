Hi everyone!

The 1.0 update is now LIVE!, and Dinosaurs Dominion is officially out of Early Access!

It’s been quite a journey getting here, and we want to thank everyone who’s supported us along the way. If you purchased the game during Early Access, you’ll receive the full version update for free.

For returning players this update is essentially a complete overhaul of the previous version. As mentioned in our earlier devlog, Version 1.0 brings a fresh new experience across the board, from combat and exploration to visuals and polish.

With that said,

What Is Dinosaurs Dominion?

It’s a game born from a simple dream I’ve carried for years:



What if the dinosaur roster of Warpath: Jurassic Park could actually go on an adventure like the ones in The Lost World Jurassic Park The Game?

I loved both The Lost World and Warpath, but each left me wanting more. TLW gave atmosphere and exploration, but only a handful of playable dinosaurs. Warpath had a full roster but no freedom, just battles in arenas.

Dinosaurs Dominion is my answer to that gap.

It’s a love letter to those games, reimagined as a focused single-player adventure where every dinosaur can fight and explore. However, exploration and combat alone may not be enough, it needed direction. I wanted something that felt primal, but purposeful. Not just survival for survival’s sake, but a goal that taps into the instinct of an actual animal. That’s where the idea of dominion came in.

So in essence, Dinosaurs Dominion is a solo action-adventure where you play as a dinosaur on a journey to reclaim the wilds.

It is made for players who love compact, single-player experiences. The kind of game where you jump in, play, and walk away feeling like you did something meaningful. If you’re into single runs, challenging combat, and rewarding exploration, Dinosaurs Dominion might be exactly your thing.

The Wilds Await

Once again, thank you for your support. There’s more to come in the future, but For today, we simply want to pause and appreciate this moment. The game is finally complete, and we’re excited to share it with all of you. We hope the world we’ve built brings you as much joy as it brought us to create. so, have fun out there, the wilds await.

⚠️ Important Note: