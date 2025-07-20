* new-feature: portal has been changed to a space ship that will take you to space, displaying the whole planet, where you can choose the island to save. the islands display difficulty levels, to help with the difficulty curve scaling.

* new-feature: compass that displays points of interest after main objective of levels has been completed

* change: level loading is now using a different loading pipeline, making loading speeds 100x faster

* change: enemies now level up, making them stronger, if you dont get rid of them

* bugfix: ascended projectile damage, now scales, depending how big the projectile is.

* bugfix: lifesteal and other passive upgrades, now work properly again

* bugfix: pressing esc on death screen, no longer unpauses the enemies

* bugfix: fix issue with grass spawning grass in the air when the level is loaded

* change: powerup base stat multiplier reduced from 5 to 2

* bugfix: you can no longer interact with gamey during level completion cutscene

* change: hubworld progress is now kept on death

* change: bosses are only introduced once per run

* change: ui now has a text to indicate when levelups are available

* change: flight can now be controlled with "ad" keys to move sideways

* change: flight can now be animation cancelled with abilities, keeping the flight active during

charging other spells

* change: jurdalds jump now spawns a shockwave

* bugfix: fix jitter that would sometimes happen when player would jump immediately after hitting a monster

* bugfix: exit animation transition is less snappy now

* bugfix: player can no longer walk through destructed props (building, big rocks, etc), this might also improve performance in general

* bugfix: jurdlads abilities were not accounting for their stats

* bugfix: ronnies abilities were not accounting for their stats

* bugfix: durco tan caps abilities were not accounting for their stats

* bugfix: water splash now has a limited size

* bugfix: fix an edge case where introduced boss hasnt attached their feet to the ground, causing them to slide when they are boing introduced

* bugfix: player muscles now use projection, which should help with solving physics edge cases

* bugfix: basic spellcast now animates legs properly again

* bugfix: cape is no longer as glitchy in build

* change: fire damage is now 10x more effective to reflect the 10x more health change

* change: apples now heal 10x to reflect the 10x health change

* bugfix: you can no longer walk inside of a chest after interacting with it

* change: hitting a will with a long distance knockback now replays the damage dealt with the first blow

