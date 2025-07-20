The Visibility and Accessibility Update + New Content and Balancing

The main feedback on the game since its release a few days ago was about the lack of visibility option, so this update add a LOT of cool option so you can customize the game as you want (in addition to the one already in the previous update) + tons of other improvement to make some visual elements and mechanics less distracting. There is also some rework, QOL enhancements, new content and balancing. Enjoy!

Early Access - Update 3.0 - (20 July 2025)