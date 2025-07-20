 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19292118
Update notes via Steam Community

New languages

  • Ukrainian

  • Portuguese (brazilian)

  • Polish

  • Joual (Quebec patois)

Achievements

  • It should now be possible to get all achievements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3814653
