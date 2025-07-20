 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19292094 Edited 20 July 2025 – 16:46:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changed

  • Updated server launcher to use IPv4 if an IPv4 address is specified as the IP in the configuration file.

  • Fix issues relating to non-centered mouse navigation (camera-center policy `NEVER_MOUSE` or `NEVER`)

    • Merge camera-center policy `NEVER_MOUSE` into `NEVER`, as they are logically equivalent

    • Fix thermobarics or "Miranda reverse reorient mouse" setting the cursor incorrectly when the plane is not in the center of the camera

    • Fix mouse-aiming origin displaced from the plane when the camera view scale is not 1

  • Disable scoreboard while typing in server chat to ensure typing is not accidentally captured as game input

