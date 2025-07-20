Changed
Updated server launcher to use IPv4 if an IPv4 address is specified as the IP in the configuration file.
Fix issues relating to non-centered mouse navigation (camera-center policy `NEVER_MOUSE` or `NEVER`)
Merge camera-center policy `NEVER_MOUSE` into `NEVER`, as they are logically equivalent
Fix thermobarics or "Miranda reverse reorient mouse" setting the cursor incorrectly when the plane is not in the center of the camera
Fix mouse-aiming origin displaced from the plane when the camera view scale is not 1
Disable scoreboard while typing in server chat to ensure typing is not accidentally captured as game input
Changed files in this update