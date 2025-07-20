I thought renpy was kidding me when it told me this update was only 6,800 words long. It certainly felt like more, and after all, the Google Doc where I wrote this update had about 8000 words. There must have been a mistake or something.

Or so I thought. After the guy who translates this game into simplified Chinese also only billed me for 6,800 words, I figured it out. Yes, the Google Doc was 8000 words long, but this also included all my comments on what's supposed to be happening on screen, with no text being shown. Things like '# The four of them on top of the slide' followed by '# Top down view of MC being the fastest, then Sue, then Monique, then Tracy'.

And, yes, those small prompts were approximately 1,000 words. So if you are not into reading... You probably shouldn't be here... But if you are here and you are not into reading, this update might be a bit more for you than my others.

It's the beach episode, but without the beach. But you can see the girls in swimwear. I was also told that my renders have improved, judging by this update. I'd say I just relied a bit more on the bloom filter that Daz3d offers, but maybe that's an improvement.

Usually, I keep the text that accompanies the update brief, but I always feel compelled to write at least something.

So, I'll leave you to enjoy Episode 7. Have fun!



A Foreign World - Episode 7

Changelog:

+ 6,800 words of story

+ 302 renders

+ 9 animations

+ 0:40 hours of playtime

Total:

- 150,700 words of story

- 3,874 renders

- 111 animations

- 11:10 hours of playtime