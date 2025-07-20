Hello everyone!

We can’t thank you enough for the incredible support and feedback. There are truly kind-hearted people in this community, and your encouragement means the world to us. ❤️

We promise to keep pushing forward — soon, we’ll begin working on larger updates that will take more time to develop. Your feedback is always heard, and we carefully take notes on everything you share.

We’ve seen your requests for DLSS and broader optimizations — we're actively working on it! These improvements take time, but rest assured, they’re in progress.

Please also note: some players are currently running the game on hardware below minimum requirements, which may cause issues that we unfortunately can’t fully solve — but we’ll continue doing our best to improve performance for everyone.

As Unreal Engine evolves with new versions, Dreadzone will continue receiving those tech updates, bringing better visuals and more optimization opportunities.

🛠️ Patch Notes:

Fixed bug with quickslot hotbar items not loading properly

Fixed bugs related to player and world data loading

Fixed issues with specific mission elements

Fixed certain sound-related bugs

Fixed bug with crops not loading properly after save

Minor UI improvements

Minor performance improvements

Improvements to the Out-of-Bounds system (Hidden Respawn Keybind: X + NumPad 12 )

Improved GPS Device — allows for larger zoom out

Major balancing & tweaking to AI accuracy

Balanced/tweaked player and NPC stats

Improved recovery stats after being mortally wounded (more health, food, and thirst regained)

Improved mission marker placement

Reduced TV sound volume

Tweaked loot table — slightly increased battery drop rate

Destroyed storage boxes will now drop their contents into a bag

Construction menu categories can now be selected with a mouse click

Changes to Jack's missions: certain missions have been merged into one to make them easier and more enjoyable to complete

Thank you again, truly. We wish everyone a great, calm, and happy week ahead.

— The Dreadzone Team