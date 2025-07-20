⚖️ Balance Changes

Knight:

Now deals 4 damage to you if executed while corrupted. This adds higher stakes when there is corruption in the village.



📝 Text & Clarity

Witch:

Added a hint explaining that her Curse is lifted upon death.



Knitter:

Dialogue updated to say: "There is only 1 pair of Evils."

(Previously: "2 Evils are adjacent to each other.")

— This should make her info easier to interpret.



Baa:

Description now reads: "1 fake Outcast is added to the Deck view."

If it will still cause confusion, we will rephrase it a bit better and add a hint for 'Deck View' and 'Fake' keywords. Or redesign his ability.



🛠️ Fixes

Fixed a bug where executing a character incorrectly counted as a Night Phase reveal.



⚙️ System Updates

Added a 'Reset Progress' button in the Settings menu.