⚖️ Balance Changes
Knight:
Now deals 4 damage to you if executed while corrupted. This adds higher stakes when there is corruption in the village.
📝 Text & Clarity
Witch:
Added a hint explaining that her Curse is lifted upon death.
Knitter:
Dialogue updated to say: "There is only 1 pair of Evils."
(Previously: "2 Evils are adjacent to each other.")
— This should make her info easier to interpret.
Baa:
Description now reads: "1 fake Outcast is added to the Deck view."
If it will still cause confusion, we will rephrase it a bit better and add a hint for 'Deck View' and 'Fake' keywords. Or redesign his ability.
🛠️ Fixes
Fixed a bug where executing a character incorrectly counted as a Night Phase reveal.
⚙️ System Updates
Added a 'Reset Progress' button in the Settings menu.
Small bugfix patch
