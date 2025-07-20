Fixed an issue that caused family requests to repeat for some players.
(Although you're very unlikely to encounter this bug, if you do, please avoid clicking the same family member a second time. Instead, click “End the Day.”)
Family Requests BugFix
Update notes via Steam Community
