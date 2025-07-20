Full controller support is now almost completed. At the moment, the esc menu and tacklebox ui require a mouse to navigate unless your controller has a touch pad. I am working to resolve these two issues and hope to have it fixed very soon.



Fixed collision issue where fish could fall through the new ocean boat on the jungle map.



Made it easier to catch the large ocean fish



Made so when the lake monster kills someone by grabbing them out of their bed, he will leave the corpse so you can use the body as bait.



Map polish and misc bug fixes...