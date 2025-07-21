🛠 Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where switching from a long-range weapon to a short-range weapon would still cause it to fire at out-of-range targets. Weapon range is now properly applied after switching.
💥 Explosions & Visuals
- Explosion-related objects have been enhanced:
- New explosion animations for improved clarity and visual impact.
- Explosion sound effects have been added (previously there were none), bringing explosive weapons to life.
- The Bomber ability has been refactored for smoother visuals and more consistent behavior.
⚖ Enemy Balance
- Mutant3 has been rebalanced:
- This enemy, known for being a deadly blood sprayer, now behaves more fairly in high-level encounters.
- Mutant3 unleashes a wide-range red blood spray attack, dealing heavy area damage.
- It was previously overpowered after level 15; its stats and attack frequency have been adjusted to maintain challenge without becoming overwhelming.
That wraps up this week’s update! More tuning and new content are on the way—stay tuned, and don’t forget to share your feedback on the community hub.
— The Dev Team
