🛠 Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where switching from a long-range weapon to a short-range weapon would still cause it to fire at out-of-range targets. Weapon range is now properly applied after switching.



💥 Explosions & Visuals

Explosion-related objects have been enhanced:

New explosion animations for improved clarity and visual impact.

Explosion sound effects have been added (previously there were none), bringing explosive weapons to life.





The Bomber ability has been refactored for smoother visuals and more consistent behavior.



⚖ Enemy Balance

Mutant3 has been rebalanced:

This enemy, known for being a deadly blood sprayer , now behaves more fairly in high-level encounters.

Mutant3 unleashes a wide-range red blood spray attack , dealing heavy area damage.

It was previously overpowered after level 15; its stats and attack frequency have been adjusted to maintain challenge without becoming overwhelming.





Hey everyone! This week’s patch brings important fixes, better visuals for explosions, and a major balance pass for one of our deadliest enemies. As always, thank you for your continued feedback and support!That wraps up this week’s update! More tuning and new content are on the way—stay tuned, and don’t forget to share your feedback on the community hub.— The Dev Team