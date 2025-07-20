Hi everyone,
In this hotfix we fix a problem with connecting the RFID board to the power supply, which was blocking the progress of the tutorial. We apologize for this bug and thank you for your reports.
See you soon,
ServiceIT Team
Hotfix Soldering Course
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2194731
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update