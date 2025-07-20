 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19291866 Edited 20 July 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi everyone,

In this hotfix we fix a problem with connecting the RFID board to the power supply, which was blocking the progress of the tutorial. We apologize for this bug and thank you for your reports.

See you soon,
ServiceIT Team

