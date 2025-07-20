(Can be farmed after re-entering and restoring the area)

Added post-explosion scene on the rooftop

(Appears after completing the Shibo storyline)

Added Bamboo House scene in the bamboo forest

(Appears after completing the Shibo storyline, Xuezhu’s death, and the rooftop explosion)

Added water entry and exit sound effects during fishing

Cutting bamboo now has a chance to drop bamboo shoots

Xiayin’s note and pink hair items can now stack

Tutorial content moved to settings interface and now always accessible

Sound effect updated for using liquid items

Copper coin amount now displays with rolling animation

Extended healing time after Xuezhu is injured by the fox spirit

Player could move freely during minor cutscenes

Liucai could walk off the map during the fishing contest

After removing rocks in the ruins, farming plots were unusable

Screen flickering during transitions between certain cutscenes

Lighting was not darkened properly in the snowy mountain boundary area when raining

Issue where the Luxurious Coin Pouch disappears when grilled over a fire