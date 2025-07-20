 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 July 2025 Build 19291863 Edited 20 July 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Xiaopai character

    (Appears after completing the Shibo storyline, Xuezhu’s death, and the rooftop explosion)

  • Introductory CG scenes expanded

  • Added Bamboo House scene in the bamboo forest

    (Appears after completing the Shibo storyline)

  • Added post-explosion scene on the rooftop

    (Can be farmed after re-entering and restoring the area)

Optimizations

  • Extended healing time after Xuezhu is injured by the fox spirit

  • Copper coin amount now displays with rolling animation

  • Sound effect updated for using liquid items

  • Tutorial content moved to settings interface and now always accessible

  • Xiayin’s note and pink hair items can now stack

  • Cutting bamboo now has a chance to drop bamboo shoots

  • Added water entry and exit sound effects during fishing

Fixes

  • Player could move freely during minor cutscenes

  • Liucai could walk off the map during the fishing contest

  • After removing rocks in the ruins, farming plots were unusable

  • Screen flickering during transitions between certain cutscenes

  • Lighting was not darkened properly in the snowy mountain boundary area when raining

  • Issue where the Luxurious Coin Pouch disappears when grilled over a fire

  • Issue of missing items in the item compendium

Next Update Preview:

  • Add: Main character will be bound to a "Golden Finger" system, incorporating talent-based cultivation elements (rich in content, update cycle expected to be long)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3060632
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link