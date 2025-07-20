New Features
Xiaopai character
(Appears after completing the Shibo storyline, Xuezhu’s death, and the rooftop explosion)
Introductory CG scenes expanded
Added Bamboo House scene in the bamboo forest
(Appears after completing the Shibo storyline)
Added post-explosion scene on the rooftop
(Can be farmed after re-entering and restoring the area)
Optimizations
Extended healing time after Xuezhu is injured by the fox spirit
Copper coin amount now displays with rolling animation
Sound effect updated for using liquid items
Tutorial content moved to settings interface and now always accessible
Xiayin’s note and pink hair items can now stack
Cutting bamboo now has a chance to drop bamboo shoots
Added water entry and exit sound effects during fishing
Fixes
Player could move freely during minor cutscenes
Liucai could walk off the map during the fishing contest
After removing rocks in the ruins, farming plots were unusable
Screen flickering during transitions between certain cutscenes
Lighting was not darkened properly in the snowy mountain boundary area when raining
Issue where the Luxurious Coin Pouch disappears when grilled over a fire
Issue of missing items in the item compendium
Next Update Preview:
Add: Main character will be bound to a "Golden Finger" system, incorporating talent-based cultivation elements (rich in content, update cycle expected to be long)
