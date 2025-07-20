 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19291825 Edited 20 July 2025 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.0.1 (07/20/2025)


    1. Prevents an infinite combo for Violet and updates her advanced combo trials to accommodate the changes.
    2. Prevents potential for a crash when the combo counter exceeds 99 hits or 9,999 damage.

