20 July 2025 Build 19291720 Edited 20 July 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes


  • Fixed an infinite loop that could occur when auto-moving in unreachable maps.
  • Fixed an issue where sub-dangerous dungeons would show a warning every single time you entered.
  • Fixed a bug where gloves' descriptions were showing up on boots
  • Fixed an issue where summoned units could be stacked without limit by summoning them from other floors.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when using the right-side menu with a gamepad.
  • Fixed a bug where Star would steal Sunny’s ability.
  • Fixed an issue where only the first page of the online scoreboard was viewable.
  • BGM volume has been slightly reduced.
  • Minor typo corrections.



Minor Balance Patch

  • Greatly reduced the spawn rate of Cranes.
  • Significantly reduced the Samurai’s attack damage.
  • Slightly reduced the attack damage of cats.


A more comprehensive balance patch will be coming later with more time and care.
For now, a few monsters that felt overly strong early on have been temporarily nerfed.

Thank you for playing and enjoying the game!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3601131
