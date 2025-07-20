Bug Fixes
- Fixed an infinite loop that could occur when auto-moving in unreachable maps.
- Fixed an issue where sub-dangerous dungeons would show a warning every single time you entered.
- Fixed a bug where gloves' descriptions were showing up on boots
- Fixed an issue where summoned units could be stacked without limit by summoning them from other floors.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when using the right-side menu with a gamepad.
- Fixed a bug where Star would steal Sunny’s ability.
- Fixed an issue where only the first page of the online scoreboard was viewable.
- BGM volume has been slightly reduced.
- Minor typo corrections.
Minor Balance Patch
- Greatly reduced the spawn rate of Cranes.
- Significantly reduced the Samurai’s attack damage.
- Slightly reduced the attack damage of cats.
A more comprehensive balance patch will be coming later with more time and care.
For now, a few monsters that felt overly strong early on have been temporarily nerfed.
Thank you for playing and enjoying the game!
Changed files in this update