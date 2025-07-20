Bug Fixes







Fixed an infinite loop that could occur when auto-moving in unreachable maps.



Fixed an issue where sub-dangerous dungeons would show a warning every single time you entered.



Fixed a bug where gloves' descriptions were showing up on boots



Fixed an issue where summoned units could be stacked without limit by summoning them from other floors.



Fixed a crash that could occur when using the right-side menu with a gamepad.



Fixed a bug where Star would steal Sunny’s ability.



Fixed an issue where only the first page of the online scoreboard was viewable.



BGM volume has been slightly reduced.



Minor typo corrections.



Greatly reduced the spawn rate of Cranes.



Significantly reduced the Samurai’s attack damage.



Slightly reduced the attack damage of cats.



Minor Balance PatchA more comprehensive balance patch will be coming later with more time and care.For now, a few monsters that felt overly strong early on have been temporarily nerfed.Thank you for playing and enjoying the game!