Modifications

Optimize the experience of the city return scroll.



Bugs that cause the battle to get stuck during the event.



Bugs that prevent the use of the Hand of Midas.



The description of the poison arrow does not match the function.



The description of the flying knife rain does not match the function.



The bloodthirster cannot be grown by salted fish.



Errors in the search for corpses event.



Errors in the descriptions of the shovel and gem store.



Thanks again to the players who gave me feedback.Because of your help, I stepped up to fix the bug.I am very sorry for giving you a bad experience.Because the Necromancer has many problems and is not strong enough.I will temporarily close it and remake it.