20 July 2025 Build 19291704
Thanks again to the players who gave me feedback.
Because of your help, I stepped up to fix the bug.
I am very sorry for giving you a bad experience.
Because the Necromancer has many problems and is not strong enough.
I will temporarily close it and remake it.

Modifications

  • Optimize the experience of the city return scroll.
  • Bugs that cause the battle to get stuck during the event.
  • Bugs that prevent the use of the Hand of Midas.
  • The description of the poison arrow does not match the function.
  • The description of the flying knife rain does not match the function.
  • The bloodthirster cannot be grown by salted fish.
  • Errors in the search for corpses event.
  • Errors in the descriptions of the shovel and gem store.

