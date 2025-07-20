Because of your help, I stepped up to fix the bug.
I am very sorry for giving you a bad experience.
Because the Necromancer has many problems and is not strong enough.
I will temporarily close it and remake it.
Modifications
- Optimize the experience of the city return scroll.
- Bugs that cause the battle to get stuck during the event.
- Bugs that prevent the use of the Hand of Midas.
- The description of the poison arrow does not match the function.
- The description of the flying knife rain does not match the function.
- The bloodthirster cannot be grown by salted fish.
- Errors in the search for corpses event.
- Errors in the descriptions of the shovel and gem store.
Changed files in this update