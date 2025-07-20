★ Phase 5 (final) of new ROBO OH version 3.0 !



● When the game starts, choose which version to play, New or Classic.

※Current and future content updates are delivered to New version (2024~2025), while Classic version is based on version 2.X and before. (2020~2023)



NEW Character - Hidden Character "RAREOHHH" !

"ROBO OH × Ultra Fight Da! Kyanta 2" collaborate and send "Rare" to ROBO OH planet as "RAREOHHH" ! To track down this hidden character, try to complete 1P Arcade Mode without upgrading your robot.



NEW Hidden Boss Event !

At the end of the path above, the player is prompted to choose between an "ALIEN", or "ROBOT". Choose "ROBOT" to experience the new hidden boss event shown above, or "ALIEN" for the original event with renewed visual !



Renewed Portrait Visual

Portraits are freshly drawn that are based on the illustration works by Ms. CYAN STAR. They are a bit more colorful





Additionally, to toggle between renewed and classic portrait style, press start on the Character Select screen and use the "PORTRAIT STYLE" option



"HYPER DUO" New Mechanics

When setting the Hyper system to "HYPER DUO" in the Options screen, it was previously only possible to swap the partner character by using dash during an attack, "dash cancel". Now, there are two new additional ways to swap the partner character:



① Hold ↓ ... Light + Heavy Attack

② ↓ ← ↓ ← Light + Heavy Attack (requires 1~3 gauge)



Method 1 freely swaps the partner character, so long as the player is in an idle state. Method 2 will swap to the partner by invoking the partner's Super attack. The partner character appears and immediately attacks ! Try creating new combos, or playing 1P Arcade Mode and other modes with HYPER DUO !



Short Game Option

For a shorter game in 1P Arcade Mode, in the Options screen, set the new "ARCADE RIVALS" option to reduce the number of rivals. This is useful to see character endings quickly, but will reduce the score and upgrades.

※When MANIAC difficulty is set, rivals may not be reduced



NEW Art Booklet, Renewed Instruction Booklet !

The Instruction Booklet is fully renewed with 20 bigger pages of colorful information. In addition, the hand-drawn illustration works of Mr. No.842 and Ms. CYAN STAR are proudly displayed in a new 20-page Art Booklet !

※The Art Booklet, beginning at page 10, contains illustrations of character endings. To avoid spoilers you may wish to clear the game first. There are 15 possible character endings, and 1 additional "special" ending, for a total of 16 endings.



NEW Steam Achievements



● 4 new achievements are added to the game



NEW Steam Leaderboards, New Season Start



● (New and Classic) New leaderboards are added that will now distinguish the scores submitted by New version from the Classic version



NEW Hidden Ending, 3 Renewed Endings



● Clear the game with the new hidden character "RAREOHHH" to view the new hidden ending, or with the hidden characters "SHIPPOOH" and "DIMCYBER" to view renewed character endings. Clear either of the hidden boss events to view the renewed "special" ending !



General Changes



● Various graphics are renewed, updated, or re-arranged

● In 1P Arcade Mode, upgrade points awarded to the player now have double the effect than before

● In Training Mode, in HYPER DUO mode, swapping the character will now swap health to maximum

● Boot screen now shows a loading bar



Fighting Mechanics



● (New and Classic) It is now possible to block projectiles traveling right that collide behind the defending character facing left, and vice versa

● (New and Classic) Characters are now invincible after connecting with Throw and while performing Throw

● (New and Classic) To specify or modify the direction of Throw, it is now possible to hold Left or Right shortly after Throw begins



Character Changes



● DRAGONOH: Walking speed slightly increased. Fireball size increased. Standing Heavy Attack damage increased from 75 to 125 and low arc knockdown property is added. Claw (Command Heavy Attack) hitbox increased. Claw Combo third hit damage reduced from 75 to 40

● HEAVYTEX: Using Howdy with Light Attack and Heavy Attack will now increase Tornado and Super Tornado damage by 10 and 15

● UCHUZINE: Alien Power (gauge regeneration) will no longer occur while this character is stunned or knocked down

● SHIPPOOH: Alien Power (gauge regeneration) will no longer occur while this character is stunned or knocked down



Bug Fix



● (New and Classic) Fixed bug where in Training Mode, input display sometimes did not display properly for multi-hit attacks while the input pane was fully populated with data

● (New and Classic) SHIPPOOH: Fixed bug of Super Shippo Beam where the final projectile did not deactivate properly

● Fixed bug where in Training Mode, in HYPER DUO mode, the CPU stopped acting if the CPU player swapped to its partner

● Fixed bug where stage BGM sometimes did not stop playing after a battle finished



___



Below are the fighting games that we are collaborating with, and new upcoming collaboration game "ROBO OH vs Uchu Mega Fight". If you are interested please give them a try !