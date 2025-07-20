- Splitter replace fix
- Another screen resolution technique
- Screen resolution validation
- Tips & Tricks item description
- More clear early game tip
- Loader block GUI
- Pumpjack progress text fix
- Fertility regeneration buff
- Spawner recipe
- Ore item model
- Mica flakes icon
- Destroyer icon
- Destroyer speed
0.20.0 patch 2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Evospace Win Depot 1013541
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update