 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 July 2025 Build 19291685 Edited 20 July 2025 – 15:06:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Splitter replace fix
  • Another screen resolution technique
  • Screen resolution validation
  • Tips & Tricks item description
  • More clear early game tip
  • Loader block GUI
  • Pumpjack progress text fix
  • Fertility regeneration buff
  • Spawner recipe
  • Ore item model
  • Mica flakes icon
  • Destroyer icon
  • Destroyer speed

Changed files in this update

Windows Evospace Win Depot 1013541
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link