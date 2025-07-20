Added
- Added melee weapons.
- Added controller support.
- Updated the save game code.
- Added a button to un-track all recipes.
- Zombies now have a farther reach.
- It is now possible to shoot over concrete barriers.
Fixed
- Fixed an undefined infection value on some medical items.
- Fixed damage calculations. This should fix the occasional invincible enemy.
- Fixed scaling issues on 4k monitors.
- Fixed the small start town gas station where enemies could attack unseen.
- Fixed the muzzle stats not being added to the weapon.
