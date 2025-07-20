 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 July 2025 Build 19291660 Edited 20 July 2025 – 15:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update introduces melee weapons and adds controller support. Melee weapons and attachments can be purchased from the repair shop.

Added
  • Added melee weapons.
  • Added controller support.
  • Updated the save game code.
  • Added a button to un-track all recipes.
  • Zombies now have a farther reach.
  • It is now possible to shoot over concrete barriers.

Fixed
  • Fixed an undefined infection value on some medical items.
  • Fixed damage calculations. This should fix the occasional invincible enemy.
  • Fixed scaling issues on 4k monitors.
  • Fixed the small start town gas station where enemies could attack unseen.
  • Fixed the muzzle stats not being added to the weapon.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2956441
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link